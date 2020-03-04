Interesting Mashemeji Derby Facts You Should Know

Arch-rivals AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia clash in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium from 1500HRS local time.

It will mark the 87th time the two most decorated Kenyan clubs will be facing off in the Kenyan Premier League.

Despite Leopards being the oldest of the two, having been formed on March 12, 1964, Gor Mahia, founded on February 17, 1968, boast a superior head to head record in this tie.

K’Ogalo, as Gor Mahia are nicknamed, have recorded 29 wins, two better than Ingwe with 31 fixtures ending in draws.

The first-ever match between the two giants was staged 52 years ago on May 5, 1968, with barely three months old Gor Mahia emerging 2-1 victors at City City Stadium, Nairobi.

William “Chege” Ouma grabbed a brace for K’Ogalo on the day with Henry Misango netting for Ingwe.

The late Joe Kadenge missed from the spot, making him the first player to miss a penalty in the Mashemeji Derby.

In terms of goals scored, Gor Mahia have put 85 past Leopards, who have managed to score 77.

Ugandan Dan Sserunkuma prides himself as the highest scorer in the game with six goals same as Sammy “Jogoo” Onyango.

Wilberforce Mulamaba with four goals is the leading scorer for Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby.

Gor Mahia have bossed the latest proceedings in this epic duel, managing eight wins in the last ten meetings.

Leopards’ last win over their Shemejis came in April 2016 with Ivorian Lamine Diallo scoring the lone goal of the day at the Kasarani Stadium.

Leopards, who are the Sunday’s host team, head into the fixture against the backdrop of a two-match winning streak same as Gor Mahia.

Placed sixth on the log with 40 points, Ingwe are eleven points off leaders K’Ogalo, who are gunning for a fourth straight and a record 19th KPL title.

Leopards’ 12th and last KPL title came 22 years ago.

