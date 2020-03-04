Relief For Echesa’s Co-accused As Court Slashes Cash Bail To Sh200,000

Four suspects in the Sh39 billion fake arms deal can breathe-easy after a Nairobi court slashed their cash bail.

Defense lawyer Cliff Ombetta on Tuesday pleaded with the court to review Daniel Otieno and Clifford Okoth’s bail terms.

He argued that the two could not raise the Sh1 million cash bail set two weeks ago.

Read:

“The third (Okoth) and fourth (Otieno) respondents have only managed to secure Sh300,000 and Sh200,000 respectively to honour their bail terms. They are not in a position to raise more,” Ombetta told Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.

He also told the court that Otieno suffers from diabetes, and his condition should be considered. State prosecutor Abel Omariba on his part asked the court to decline the plea.

The prosecution also included two more people in the case; Chrispin Oduor and Kennedy Oyoo.

Read Also:

The accused persons have denied all the 12 counts leveled against them.

“Between October 2 and February 13, 2020, the accused attempted to obtain Sh39.5 billion from Stanley Bruno by falsely pretending that he would be awarded a tender by the State Department of Defence to supply military equipment,” the charge sheet read in part.

Prime suspect and former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was released two weeks ago after posting the Sh1 million bail.

Read Also:

He has since been arrested for allegedly stealing luxury vehicles belonging to Esther Kabura’s late husband.

DCI detectives established that a Toyota Land Cruiser seized at Echesa’s Karen home is registered to a woman identified as Irene Mueni.

But according to the former CS, the case is a political witch-hunt.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu