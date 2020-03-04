Keeper Arnold Origi To Make Harambee Stars Return After Years In The Cold

Goalkeeper Arnold Origi is expected to make the Harambee Stars return after three years in the cold.

According to the People Daily, Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has managed to talk the 33-year old back to the fold.

“With his experience and agility his return to the team will be a major boost,” the source said.

Origi’s last match in the national colors was a bitter 0-1 loss to Guinea Bissau in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match at the Nyayo Stadium.

Stars next assignment will at home to Comoros in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers on March 25, 2020.

St. George’s Patrick Matasi has been the preferred shot-stopper for Stars but has lately been shacky between the sticks.

Kenya are in second in their qualifying group after picking two draws against Egypt and Togo.

