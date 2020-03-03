Widow Accuses Echesa Of Stealing Late Husband’s Luxury Vehicles

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was two years ago accused of swindling a Kisumu resident of her late husband’s possessions.

Esther Kabura accused the former minister of not only stealing her late husband’s Sh12 million luxury vehicles but of sleeping with her daughter.

According to the widow, Echesa was present when her spouse died and helped tell off her in-laws who also wanted a piece of the deceased’s possessions.

Echesa, who then had declared interest in the Mumias West parliamentary seat on a Jubilee ticket, offered to have the vehicles; a Land Cruiser VX, a new Volkswagen Passat and a Mark X, taken to Central Police Station until things cooled down.

A month later, Echesa started ducking her calls forcing her to report the matter to the police. She filed a complaint under OB number 58/11/16.

According to the Standard, Kabura met Kisumu Central DCIO, a Mr Kieti, whom she paid Sh30,000 to assist in the matter.

“He told me to also give the investigating officer some money to facilitate the search. I gave him Sh20,000. After a while, we met again in a hotel and I gave him Sh50,000, but he asked for more. I told him I don’t have any more money. Thereafter, he stopped returning my calls and refused to help me,” she said.

The widow would later travel to Nairobi where she sought audience with Police Spokesman Charles Owino. He drove her to Nairobi Area Police where a Mr Okoth was assigned her case.

Two days later, the VX Land Cruiser was towed to the police station. She and Echesa were summoned.

Police, she said, declined to hand over the vehicle until a time when she proved ownership.

Then, Echesa denied swindling the woman and instead claimed that he was only a witness during the sale of the vehicles to a Ali Kochwa.

On Monday, however, the ex-CS was apprehended over the ownership of vehicles discovered at his Karen home.

DCI detectives seized a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, Passat, Mercedes Benz E-Class, Ford and a Lexus without number plates.

Echesa has since termed his rearrest and the entire operation a political witch-hunt.

“There is a complaint at the DCI that Echesa had obtained registration of a certain mort vehicle falsely. That there is a lady who had lodged complaint with the DCI, so they went to court and obtained a search warrant. They have combed through all the documents and recovered sale agreements and logbooks,” lawyer Khaemba said.

Echesa is currently in court.

