Suspended Thirdway Alliance Secretary General Fredrick Okango Reinstated

The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) has reinstated Thirdway Alliance Party secretary general Fredrick Okango who was suspended from the role on January 29.

Other members who had been expelled including Agnes Nduta Gachahi (chairperson of the women league) and Dr Angela Mwikali Nyalita (deputy party leader) were also reinstated pending hearing of the case.

The Thirdway Alliance National Executive Council (NEC) has also been barred from taking any disciplinary action against Okango and other party officials who were expelled.

Okango was suspended over remarks he made on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), hinting that the party had joined the BBI bandwagon.

Read: Aukot Sued By Thirdway Alliance Officials Over Punguza Mizigo Funding

According to Okango, the party held a special National Executive committee (NEC) on January 25, 2020, to discuss Punguza Mizigo 2 and BBI 2 among other things.

“That some of the NEC members and the public would love to see a merger between Punguza Mizigo 2 and BBI 2 processes instead of running two parallel constitution amendments processes that would confuse Kenyans and undermine each other’s efforts,” said Okango in a statement.

Dr Nyalita was expelled from the position on February 3, after she opposed the ouster of Mr Okango, disagreeing with the party leader Dr Ekuru Aukot.

The meeting that ousted Dr Nyalita was held on Monday, February 3.

Read: Thirdway Alliance In Shambles, As Deputy Party Leader Angela Mwikali Accuses “Arrogant” Ekuru Aukot Of Ouster Plot

Prior to the meeting, Ms Mwikali and Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot had an argument over Okango’s suspension.

An email conversation between the two clearly shows that the leaders are not reading from the same script.

Ms Mwikali accuses Aukot of intimidation over her stance on Okango’s dismissal.

Read: Thirdway Alliance’s Punguza Mizigo Initiative Signatures Not Authentic – Election Observer

She claims that “arrogant” Aukot was mad at her after she refused to cast her “vote on phone regarding Okango’s purported suspension”.

“I know this is what is hurting you. I have no apologies to make. I believe in rule of law, ” Ms Mwikali wrote.

She maintains that Okango’s ouster was illegal, and for that reason, he remains to be the party’s Secretary General.

Read Also: Thirdway Alliance Suspends SG Fredrick Okango Over Controversial BBI Statement

In an utter demeaning tone, Aukot responded to Mwikali saying NEC’s decision on the removal of Okango from office stands.

“Your vote is and was inconsequential. We are past SG. Bring your brains to the meeting on Monday and lets hear what brainy things you will say, assuming that you will be in the right mental state,” the email from Aukot reads.

Ms Mwikali accused the party leader of “using and calling women names” further urging him to stop the “use and dump mentality”.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu