Safaricom Unveils New No-Expiry PostPay Plans

The prices of the new plan will range from Ksh1,000 to Ksh10,000

Safaricom has unveiled revamped PostPay plans for bundled voice, data and SMS with no-expiry. The new plans will be available on a 30-day basis with any unused resources rolling over to the next month.

Previously, customers had to visit Safaricom Shops and fill application forms but now the no-expiry PostPay is available on the Safaricom App, webpage or USSD.

Customers will have the option of choosing from plans that are within their predefined credit limits or topping up to qualify for higher limits.

The plans will be offered at five price points ranging from a Ksh1,000 plan with 5GB data, 400 minutes and unlimited SMS, to a Ksh10,000 plan that offers unlimited data, voice and SMS.

Customers on the new plans will be able to use their voice allocation to make local calls across all networks and international calls to India, the United States, China and Canada.

Written by Francis Muli

