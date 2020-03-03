Registration Number Of Toyota Land Cruiser Seized At Echesa’s Home Is Forged – DCI

Registration number of a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 seized at former Sports CS Rashid Echesa’s posh Karen home is forged, DCI has said.

According to the DCI, the car is registered to Irene Mueni.

Echesa was arrested on Monday after detectives impounded five vehicles; a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, Passat, Mercedes Benz E-Class, Ford and a Lexus without number plates.

The vehicles were taken to the NTSA for verification of ownership.

His arrest was as a result of a complaint filed by a Kisumu resident, Esther Kabura who accused the former minister of stealing her late husband’s high-end vehicles.

According to her, the embattled ex-CS took possession of her husband’s vehicles; a Land Cruiser VX, a new Volkswagen Passat and a Mark X, in 2016.

He has since termed the case as a political witch-hunt.

In a twist of events, Echesa filed an application demanding that the DCI reinstates his firearm license and seized items returned including his Range Rover.

In an application filed before Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, the politician said that the items were confiscated during a raid at his home on February 13 and 15, 2020.

During the search, police discovered a rifle, Ceska and Berreta pistols and 104 rounds of ammunition.

Echesa and three others have been implicated in the Sh39 billion military equipment deal.

