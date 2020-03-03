Mystery Of Three Men With Sergeant Kenei At Imara Daima Home Before Death

Slain Administrative Police officer sergeant Kipyegon Kenei attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex House office was in the company of three men on the day he was killed.

According to People Daily, there were three unidentified men at the deceased’s Villa Franca home on the material day.

One of the suspects is said to have been in contact with a senior official attached at the DP’s office.

It has also been established that the three men paid a senior official at the same office a visit, before and after former Sports CS Rashid Echesa inked a deal with Polish businessmen.

Kenei’s phone was also wiped clean. This, detectives say was in collaboration with a staff of a mobile service provider.

His social media accounts were also deactivated. The data has since been retrieved.

Officers are also trying to establish the role played by an ex-officer with one of the national security agencies. They apparently have close ties with some employees at the Annex office.

The Nation last week reported that the deceased had a falling out with some employees at the Annex office. So dire was the situation that he asked to be transferred.

He had allegedly asked a Cabinet Secretary to facilitate his transfer but was urged to stay put as Ruto could make president in 2022.

So close was he to the DP that apart from being the head of security at the Harambee Annex House office, he ran errands for his boss at his Sugoi home.

The Citizen further reported that the late father of two was last seen on Tuesday, February 18 at around 8.30 pm when he left his work station.

He and his colleagues were supposed to record statements with the DCI over the meeting held at Ruto’s office on February 13.

Those privy to the details indicated that Kenei was well versed with the goings-on at the Annex office.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor said Kenei died of a single contact gunshot wound.

The officer will be laid to rest on Saturday at their ancestral home in Chamasis village, Rongai Sub-county in Nakuru, his father John Chesang said.

Chesang also said that a fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, March 4.

