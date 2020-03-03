Murgor Accuses DCI Boss Kinoti Of Threatening Him, Wife Agnes Over Cohen Murder Case

City lawyer Philip Murgor has accused the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti of threatening him and his family.

Murgor, who is representing murder suspect Sarah Wairimu, the widow of slain Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, stated on Tuesday that the DCI boss is out to ruin his reputation and that of two other judges, one being his wife Justice Agnes K. Murgor.

Speaking to the press after the mention of Tob Cohen’s murder case, Murgor claimed that Kinoti has in several occasions threatened him with dire consequences if he won’t stop “pushing him”.

Murgor stated that Kinoti should tread carefully as he wields power that can ruin a reputation.

“He has been conferred with such great powers but what does he do with it? When he is on the ropes in court, he sends messages to lawyers like me and tells them if you don’t stop, I will destroy you, ” said Murgor.

“George Kinoti sent a message to me on 29th of January and said if I don’t stop pushing him, he will ruin my reputation, he will ruin the reputation of the judge who is my wife and the other judge.”

The lawyer called on the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji to tame Kinoti.

“Mr Haji has the constitutional power to control Mr Kinoti. We are all officers of the court. Tomorrow when Mr Kinoti is charged, for example, with abuse of the court, it is us who will defend him. He should stop using social media to intimidate lawyers and the Judiciary,” Murgor added.

The other judge that Murgor claimed Kinoti is targeting is Justice Sankale Ole Kantai.

Kantai was recently arrested in connection with Tob Cohen murder. He is accused of colluding with Wairimu to defeat justice by couching the suspect on what she wrote on her police statement regarding the murder of her husband whose decomposing body was found in a septic tank at their Kitisuru home.

Commenting on the Cohen murder case, the former DPP also accused the prosecution of sluggishness in availing the defence team with evidence.

Wairimu was last year charged with Cohen’s murder alongside Peter Karanja, the estranged husband of Gilgil Mp Martha Wangari.

The two denied murder charges and were freed on bail.

