Lobby Group Writes To Mutyambai Over Mistreatment Of Infrastructure Protection Officers In Rift Valley

The Child Care Legal Aid Clinic (Chicalac) has sought the aid of the Inspector General (IG) of Police Hillary Mutyambai over alleged incidences of intimidation, frustration, discrimination and psychological torture of administration police officers attached to Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) in the Rift Valley region.

Through a letter addressed to the IG, Chicalac raises concerns regarding the challenges being faced as well as complaints affecting the APs’ work environment which they claim have extended to other counties in the Rift Valley region including Uasin Gishu County.

The non- governmental organization which champions the interests of minors/children and other human rights issues claims the officers undergo intimidation from senior officers based at the Regional Headquarters in Nakuru.

For instance, the letter states that the officers get deployed in the name of patrolling yet in the real sense, they get placed in some institutions for various official duties.

Some of the banks mentioned in the letter include; National Bank, Eco Bank, Equity Bank, Family Bank, Bank of Baroda, Guardian Bank, Consolidated Bank, SBM Bank, Middle East Bank, Gulf Bank, Milele Bank among others in the region.

Additionally, the institutions also mentioned are Eldoret University, Moi University, Eldoret Polytechnic, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and Kisii University.

The organization also mentioned that the officers get deployed to man Chinese Construction Companies, KEMSA, Municipal Council, Eldoret Safaricom Call Center, Huduma Center, Khetias Supermarkets among others.

Apparently, some of the officers earning Sh30,000 per month are forced to surrender Sh10,000 to the Regional Administrative Police Commander.

“That for example Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital is paying one CIPU officer Sh30,000 per month, but each and every officer is ordered to surrender Sh10,000 to the Regional Administration Police Commander in Nakuru through Sub-County Commanders,” reads the letter in part.

In addition, the letter alleges that the County Commanders are threatened and forced to submit Sh200,000 monthly which is often deducted from each CIPU officer monthly after being deployed to the mentioned institutions.

“The County Commanders are threatened and forced to submit Sh200,000 monthly which is deducted from each and every CIPU officer who has been deployed to guard each and every institution mentioned herein above,” it reads.

Other allegations being leveled are based on nepotism where the senior officers are said to have employed their relatives and deployed them to institutions that pay highly.

The Regional Commander is accused of transferring his relative from Elgeiyo Marakwet County to Uasin Gishu County to man County offices yet there were CIPU officers on the ground who were denied the jobs.

The letter alleges that the Regional Commander has on a couple of times indicated that he is the final and anyone who goes against him is intimidated and frustrated until they conform to his terms.

“That the money which the Government gives the Regional Commanders and Sub-County Commanders as Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE), the Regional Commander orders the Sub-County Commanders to take him each from the kitty hence being corruption of the highest order in the region,” reads the letter.

According to the letter, any Sub-County Commander that fails to abide by the Regional Commander’s orders gets demoted or transferred to hardship areas.

CIPU was established in 2016 to protect critical infrastructure against threats such as terrorism, espionage and sabotage.

The Unit was meant to deal with the increasing threats to critical infrastructure such as power lines, fibre optic, roads and data centres.

