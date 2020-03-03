Kenyans React To Viral Video Showing Chinese Nationals Being Harassed Over Coronavirus

A section of Kenyans have been angered by a viral video showing Kenyans harassing Chinese nationals over the coronavirus outbreak.

The video allegedly shot in Kibra shows a section of rowdy youths calling the Chinese nationals “coronavirus”, while another is seen defending the foreigners.

The Chinese man and woman seemingly defend themselves by recording the whole incidence, and at one point a Kenyan with a reflector jacket, most probably a bodaboda operator, is seen threatening to beat up the man who is recording the ordeal with his phone.

The Chinese ,man is heard in video shooting to the crowd “We are not Corona, we are not Corona”.

Here are some reactions:-

This is so bad. This is not who we are as a country,and by the way,China is not our biggest threat right now in terms of corona,Italy,Iran and S. Korea are the countries to watch out for. But that doesn't mean we treat them badly — Maureen Simba (@TheMaureenSimba) March 3, 2020

This is not good. You can’t repay hate with hate!

Chinese people deserve some respect — Ahmed. (@AhmedMfalme) March 3, 2020

I condemn this with all my energy. This is discrimination and lack of respect to the Chinese. They are humans and they need our love during this tough time. I just feel like this guys should be arrested. pic.twitter.com/xeoSNY22Bf — DENIS AUNGA🇰🇪💙. (@denis_aunga) March 3, 2020

Dear Kenyans,

Not Every Chinese you see on the streets has #coronavirus. It is wrong to Mistreat them. Just stop It. pic.twitter.com/XioYDi4nEP — Lazooj Virals (@Lazooj) March 3, 2020

Coronavirus first broke out in Wuhan City in China, before spreading to other parts of the world.

So far, more than 89,000 cases of the infection have been reported globally, most of them in mainland China.

Deaths have also been confirmed in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, France, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

The virus has spread to many countries in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa.

However, in Africa the cases have been minimal, with a majority of those confirmed to have the deadly virus being foreigners.