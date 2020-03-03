Kenyan Born Man Accused Of Killing 22 Grandmothers In US To Face Death Penalty

A Kenyan man, Billy Chemirmir aged 47 years old is facing the death penalty having been accused of killing 22 elderly women in Texas, United States.

Chemirmir was born in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County and settled in Texas in the 90s after getting married to an American citizen.

According to online sources, the Kenyan born is indicted on capital murder charges in the deaths of 14 people, with more civil suits linking him to 8 more murders.

If found guilty, Chemirmir faces a death penalty or life imprisonment without parole.

The details of his arrest date back to when he was nabbed while trying to dispose of a gold chain that he reportedly stole from a home after silencing the owner, an elderly woman with a pillow.

For instance, it is reported that the detectives found the body of the 91-year-old woman lying in bed, with the pillow and lipstick by her side.

Additionally, the majority of the cases of the victims Chemirmir is accused of murdering were initially ruled out as having succumbed due to natural causes.

However, following his arrest and investigations therein, the deaths have been potentially linked to the Kenyan.

Ideally, evidence indicates that he would pose as a maintenance worker who would later kill his victims, steal valuables and sell them online to get a fortune.

His lawyer, Philip Hayes, has however maintained that his client was innocent and even declined to address the media.

The required bail according to the details of the case was Sh1.6 billion, although he was unable to raise the amount.

Some of the details of his murder cases date from 2018 where he is said to have posed and worked as a home healthcare aide before allegedly murdering 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

He was then charged in 2019 with 11 other murders by smothering and 3 other counts of attempted murder.

As of today, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, he has been indicted on a total of 14 capital murder charges involving elderly people.

