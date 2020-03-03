in SPORTS

Harambee Starlets Off To Istanbul For Turkish Women’s Cup (Photos)

Harambee Starlets left the country on Tuesday morning for Istanbul

HARAMBEE STARLETS
Harambee Starlets Off To Istanbul for Turkish Women's Cup. [Courtesy]

Harambee Starlets left the country on Tuesday morning for Istanbul, Turkey where they will grace invitational Turkish Women’s Cup.

The traveling squad of twenty-one has been on residential training the whole of last week under coach David Ouma.

Starlets will use the tournament, which runs from March 2-11, 2020, to sharpen ahead of the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) in April.

The team is booked to play neighbors Tanzania in the first round of the AWCON qualifiers before facing DRC or Sao Tome in the final round if they progress.

Apart from Kenya, the other countries expected to grace the Turkish Women’s Cup are Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Northern Ireland, Turkmenistan, and Chile.

Harambee Starlets Team

Goalkeepers: Judith Osimbo, Monica Odato, Stella Ahono

Defenders: Vivian Nasaka, Lucy Akoth, Nelly Sawe, Foscah Nashivanda, Dorcas Shikobe, Lydia Akoth, Dorcas Shiveka

Midfielders: Sheril Angachi, Jentrix Shikangwa, Sylvia Makungu, Janet Bundi, Rachael Muema, Mercy Airo, Topister Situma

Forwards: Mwanahalima Adam, Stella Anyango, Jane Njeri, Purity Anyetu

