Nobody Can Stop Reggae: The Day William Ruto Danced to Reggae Beats [Video]

The statement “Nobody Can Stop Reggae” is increasingly becoming popular as pro-handshake politicians traverse the country to sell the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) agenda.

Amid heightened BBI politics, Deputy President William Ruto has been categorical that he will stop BBI “reggae” arguing that the initiative has been hijacked by the political class to sell 2022 politics hence causing divisions in the country.

On the other hand, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has in several occasions told off the DP saying nobody can stop the BBI storm.

Without mincing words, the DP on Sunday, in a message apparently directed at Raila, reiterated that the “reggae” will be stopped.

Linking reggae music to bhang smoking, the DP said Kenya is a God-fearing nation and not a reggae country as the likes of Raila want to make it look like.

“I want to say for the avoidance of doubt that Kenya is a country of prayer and not reggae, bhang and sorcery. We will stop this reggae,” the DP said during a funds drive for the Anglican Church in Khwisero, Kakamega County.

Read: Raila Takes Jibe At The DP Over “Hustler” Label, Ruto Hits Back

The DP’s remarks have elicited mixed reactions on the internet with Kenyans aligned to his political opponents obtaining a video of him dancing to reggae bits during the campaigns preceding the 2017 General elections.

In the video that was recorded sometime in September 2016, the DP and President Uhuru Kenyatta were attending a Jubilee rally in Nairobi and danced to Busy Signal’s “Free Up” hit alongside Kenyan entertainer and Disc Jockey Kriss Darling.

The duo also danced to Bob Marley’s “Iron Lion Zion” music amid applause from members of the public.

Netizens have been sharing the video on social media questioning the DP’s change of heart.

The ODM leader and Ruto were once blossom friends, who campaigned together during the 2007 General Election. They would later drift after the formation of the Coalition government. This was made worse after the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Kenyatta and Raila.

Raila is on record labelling Ruto the lord of corruption, who should be investigated.

Read Also: We Shall Stop BBI Reggae, DP William Ruto Says

Ruto has severally scolded Raila over what he termed as dividing the Jubilee party.

Since the handshake, the relationship between the President and his deputy is said to be on the rocks.

Here are some of the reactions on social media regarding the video.

Alisema kenya si nchi ya reggae😂😂 Ruto takes most of us as fools aki! We will expose his antics and conman ship tryingto hide behind the bible! Bure kabisa pic.twitter.com/H7C9VF8deJ — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) March 2, 2020

Ruto wants to stop Reggea … It’s funny 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ymNe6nkL9m — MugamboWaAfrica (@MugamboWaAfrica) March 2, 2020

The same @WilliamsRuto who was castigating reggae music is here for all to see. Misplaced rage displaces mental good order! pic.twitter.com/3k9SNpWhJW — Codi (@codida) March 2, 2020

This #Ruto dancing to reggae tune in kasarani – Nairobi.

When did he stopped smoking bang/witchcraft to become a rebuker of reggae in Kenya? Mutai ngunyi pic.twitter.com/pO9yDxFJDl — CPA Kephaus (@Kephaus_Okeyo) March 2, 2020

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu