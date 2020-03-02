American TV Host Steve Harvey Wants To Meet Kenyan Man Who Wowed Him With Pencil Drawing

Popular American comedian and TV host Steve Harvey has expressed interest in meeting Kenyan man who recently shared a pencil drawing of him.

The man identified as Collins Omondi Okello had through his Twitter handle shared a headshot of Harvey complete with his signature moustache smiling.

“Pencil drawing in progress of @IAmSteveHarvey by me, with love from Kenya. Help me tag him so he can see it, ” Omondi captioned the photo of the portrait.

The artistic work got the attention of the funny man, who Omondi had tagged in the post.

Harvey was impressed and responded praising the young man for his talent.

He said, “Everyone has a God-given gift. This is what following your gift looks like, just incredible.”

Harvey, who hosts popular Steve Harvey Morning Show, in a tweet on Sunday night stated that he would love to have the portrait in his gallery.

He suggested that he can hook up with Omondi during his trip to South Africa and Botswana soon.

“Now I’m looking for you it would be my honour to have this …. what size is it and I’ll be in Joburg (Johannesburg) and Botswana soon let’s hook up then,” said Harvey.

Now I’m looking for you it would be my honor to have this …. what size is it and I’ll be in Joburgh and Botswana soon let’s hook up then https://t.co/GXKbR1fTgM — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) March 1, 2020

Netizens have praised Harvey for supporting Omondi’s talent. Some went ahead to challenge local celebrities to appreciate the Kenyan youth like Omondi.

If one door closes another will open… A local sports news presenter doesn't appreciate an art by a local artist… Then boom an international Steve Harvey does… If you know what "meeting" Harvey means then you also know that his life will never be the same again.. PRAYERS🙏🙏 — Řõððïę ❁ (@Its_Roddie) March 2, 2020

When your day comes! Blessings flows. Steve Harvey to meet Kenya's Collins Omondi Okello, after seeing a pencil drawing he did of his face. In fact talent and art pays.

[📷||Credit] pic.twitter.com/Wo4hdwvlaW — Kawangware Finest™️ (@cbs_ke) March 2, 2020

Now that Steve Harvey has noticed Collins Omondi and wants to meet him in Johannesburg or in Botswana. Kenyans should come together and buy him a two-way flight ticket, accommodation and food. Let's support our own as they scale the heights of success. But KRA should back off! — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) March 2, 2020

Clearly, it will be a golden opportunity for the self-taught pencil artist from Nairobi to showcase his skills to the world.

