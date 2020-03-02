Somalia Army Jams Safaricom Mast in Mandera During Fire Exchange with Jubbaland Forces

Reports published on the Intelligence Briefs platform have indicated that Somalia National Army (SNA) jammed the Safaricom communication masts located Mandera while the army was fighting with Jubbaland army Bulla Hawo.

According to the briefs, the masts located near the border serves residents of the region, including those located in Somalia and Jubbaland regions.

The briefs indicate that the fighting and the jamming of the masts are linked while it blames the Somalia National Army for supporting terror units links to sabotage of communication along the porous border.

According to the released note, “the jamming of the Safaricom masts was to facilitate the orchestrating of an attack against Jubbaland Security Forces (JSF) who late last week re-deployed to the area after they tactically withdrew earlier in the year.”

While Jubbaland Security Forces (JSF) is praised as being a key partner in the fight against Al-Qaeda in Somalia, the SNA is now blamed for enabling the activities of terror units in the country.

The briefs indicate that the acts of SNA are declarations of war even as the country is fighting allegations of using Kenyan MPs to fight the country.

Jubbaland is a key strategic location for Kenya’s security forces which is credited with creating and nurturing it to protect the country against the invasion by terror cells operating in the region.

