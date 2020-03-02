Musician Ringtone Beaten Up After Allegedly Gatecrashing A Party In Runda

Controversial musician and Gospel singer Alex Apoko, popularly known as Ringtone was allegedly beaten up after gatecrashing a party in Runda.

The incident is said to have taken place over the weekend, where the singer reportedly forced his entry into the private party leading to the security descending on him and inflicting injuries.

Taking to Instagram, gospel artiste Weezdom detailed the account of the story and went ahead to criticize his actions.

Read: Gospel Singer Ringtone Denies Complimenting Gay Model Robettah (Photos)

Ringtone is known to be very vocal and into people’s business by displaying different antics and drama.

Last year, he threw the social media into a frenzy with a campaign strategy aimed to get him a wife.

He has been looking for the perfect woman to settle down with, with little to no success. In June, for example, he was briefly arrested outside Cooperative University for causing a disturbance.

He took to social media and lamented stating, “Why are police arrested me while am leave @cooperativeuniversity Karen. They must release me. Eti am prostituting and causing confusion .”

Read Also: Ringtone Declares Self Most Handsome Singer As He “Massacres” English

Weeks later after the incident, he was also thrown out of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) after his wife-hunting campaign at the church turned ugly.

He again took to Instagram and penned a letter to the JCC Bishop, indicating his frustrations on how he was treated.

“Dear Bishop Kiuna I write to you with a lot of pain man of God. Today I came to your church and was blessed with your message. After the service, I went outside and lifted my placard in search of a wife and what followed from your security was very bad. Just to let you know. Thank you man of God. Your spiritual son Ringtone,” he wrote on social media.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu