Mother, Daughter Confirmed As New Cases Of Coronavirus In Algeria

A 53-year-old woman and her daughter, aged 24 years have been confirmed as the new cases of Coronavirus in Algeria hence making the number at 3.

It is established that the pair, had hosted a father and his daughter who tested positive for the virus having arrived from France.

According to the Ministry of Health, the two have been quarantined in Bilha Province, south of the Capital, Algiers.

This brings the number of people infected with the COVID-19 in Algeria to three since the first case was confirmed last week detailing an Italian National. He was however reported to have been deported to Italy.

In Africa, Egypt, Algeria and Nigeria reported their first cases with the latter detailing an Italian man in Lagos State.

The Italian man was reported to work in Nigeria and had just returned from Milan on February 25.

“The case which was confirmed on 27/02/2020 is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020,” Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said on Twitter.

The Nigerian Health Ministry, however, indicated that the patient was clinically stable with no serious symptoms as he had been quarantined at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

World Health Organization (WHO) had issued a warning that Africa’s “fragile health systems” meant the threat posed by the virus “is considerable”.

Further, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday noted that the epidemic could get out of control if swift action is not taken.

“It’s what’s happening in the rest of the world that’s now our greatest concern,” he said.

So far, at least 44 new coronavirus deaths were announced in China bringing to over 3,000 as the number of fatalities nationwide.