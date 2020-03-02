Meru Senator Mithika Linturi Claims He Was Embarrassed In His County During BBI Rally

Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi has claimed that he was embarrassed and mistreated in his own county during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen, Linturi stated that the rally was in his own backyard yet protocol was not followed as he missed a seat, together with Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

He also added that the humiliation did not stop at that as he was forced to remain standing as well as being denied the chance to address the gathering.

“Senator Murkomen and I were standing because we did not have seats. Nobody wanted us to have seats and unfortunately, that is where I come from. Were it not for public pressure, it would not have been easy for us to be granted the opportunity to speak. They decided to become difficult,” Linturi said.

He added, “The program that we saw, because fortunately, we managed to see the program, was drawn in a manner… and it can only be courteous when you have visitors in your county, you become the person to at least invite them.”

Linturi: BBI is supposed to be inclusive but it has already created a group that is alienating others…I was standing at Kinoru stadium because we did not have seats. I do not think that there is anything meaningful we will achieve with this BBI process other than dividing people pic.twitter.com/U41DIzsyBr — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 2, 2020

According to Linturi, the program that had him embarrassed is only aimed to divide Kenyans and not as per the Initiative being spread.

The BBI rally hosted on Saturday, February 29, in Meru began with dramatic antics where Moses Kuria, Kipchumba Murkomen and Mithika Linturi missed seats and were seen standing at the back of the main dais.

Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen also stole the show as he did not sugarcoat the issues affecting the region.

When asked to address the gathering, he started by thanking politicians and leaders who were present for not insulting Deputy President William Ruto as is the norm at BBI rallies.

He also castigated those supporting the BBI for lying to the common Kenyan that the problems they are facing would be resolved by the document that was launched in November 2019.

“Viongozi walichaguliwa kusulihisha shida za Wakenya, tuache uongo ya kuambia raia ya kuwa tutashughulikia shida hizo kupitia,” he said.

After addressing the crowd, Murkomen and Gatundu South MP exited the meeting, with part of the crowd following suit.

He however later explained that he had left the rally prematurely because he was attending to family matters.

