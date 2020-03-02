Lenana School Dormitory On Fire

A dormitory at Lenana School is on fire.

Reports indicate that the Tom Mboya House dormitory caught fire on Monday morning.

The fire brigade is already at the scene of incident. No casualties have been reported.

Lenana School's Tom Mboya House dormitory on fire, firefighters battling it out pic.twitter.com/wSC12vgupM — Robin Njogu (@robinnjogu) March 2, 2020

The fire ravaged students’ belongings of unknown value. It has also been reported that the students are safe.

“The students are safe. We are doing the roll-call right now,” a teacher is quoted by a local blog.

According to the school principal, William Kimei, the fire could have been caused by an electric fault.

Two weeks ago a fire broke out at Starehe Boys Centre’s workshop and study blocks.

Read:

Again, a fire was reported at Upper Hill School on February 5.

The evening inferno destroyed two beds in a dormitory that houses 30 Form Two students.

The fire too was contained by the Nairobi county fire brigade.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu