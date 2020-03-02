Ex-Leopards Striker Lamine Diallo Cries For Help Over Transfer Dispute With KK Homeboyz

Former AFC Leopards forward Lamine Diallo is desperate for help after his move to FC San Pedro hit a snag over transfer dispute with Kakamega Homeboyz.

The Ivorian is accusing Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula of derailing his return to professional football by failing to issue him with a release letter in time to request for an ITC, International Transfer Certificate, through the TMS, Transfer Matching System.

Diallo left the Kakamega County-based KPL side in February 2018 after sustaining a knee injury which he went back home to treat and is yet to play competitively since.

He signed for Ivory Coast top league outfit FC San Pedro in January this year, but cannot play due to the delayed paperwork.

According to the player, Shimanyula demanded Kshs 100,000 before he could write a release, money he didn’t have immediately, however, on February 4, 2019, he managed to send him Kshs 78,000, this despite the fact that his contract with them had run out.

“How can you explain this? Kakamega Homeboyz Chairman (Cleophas Shimanyula) asked me to part with Kshs 100k before he could release me and confirm my ITC. Then after sending him some money he now refuses to confirm my ITC with the FKF and doesn’t pick my calls or reply to my texts,” a frustrated Diallo said.

But Shimanyula rubbishes the claims, saying he’s ready to OK the transfer once the Ivory Coast FA sends ITC request to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

“The boy is stupid,” said Shimanyula, “He’s bothering me with constant calls and SMS, let them send the ITC request, I’m in my office right now I will give the green light,” he added.

A check with the FKF reveals that the ITC request was never made. Diallo acknowledges that it wasn’t possible to make the request due to lack of the release letter which came late after the transfer window had closed.

