KQ Whistle-blower Can Now Breathe-easy As Court Quashes Suspension

The Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court has quashed a decision by the Kenya Airways to suspend one of its employees who filmed a Chinese plane landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) amid coronavirus fears.

Justice Weldon Korir also issued orders barring the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) from arresting and charging the employee identified as Gire Ali.

The man who worked at JKIA as Assistant Security Agent moved to court on Monday seeking orders to quash the suspension letter until the hearing and determination of the case.

In his application, Ali also sought orders barring the state from arresting and charging him with terrorism for sharing the video on social media.

The video went viral on February 26, moments after China Southern Flight No.6044 touched down at JKIA with 239 passengers from China, where coronavirus has left at least 2900 people dead and over 80,000 infected.

The court heard that the national carrier was keen at punishing Ali for sharing the video that elicited public uproar on social media after it appeared that the state was exposing Kenyans to coronavirus.

Ali had also alleged threats to his life before moving to court

The viral video led to the suspension of flights from China after two Kenyan doctors moved to court.

The High Court also ordered that the government looks for all the 239 passengers and quarantine them at a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) facility.

In a statement yesterday, KQ stated that the suspension followed a complaint filed by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) over security breach at the airport by one of its (KQ) employees.

The airline added that Ali will be accorded a fair hearing.

“This process will be conducted expeditiously in a fair and transparent manner, and in the meantime, the employee remains on full pay and retains all the legal rights. We take this opportunity once again to thank the public for their interest in this matter, ” said KQ.

