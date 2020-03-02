Garissa Governor Ali Korane Faces Probe Over Ksh233 Million Donor Money Diverted To Personal Accounts

Garissa governor Ali Korane is set to be grilled by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) over Ksh233 million donor funds allegedly diverted to personal accounts.

It is alleged that the funds were donated by the World Bank to the county for infrastructural development through the Kenya Urban Support Programme (KUSP), but have since been squandered.

The money is said to have been withdrawn in cash by county officials and close allies of the governor.

To cover the misappropriations, the county indicated on paper that the projects were done, but on ground the projects could not be verified.

“The interview will be in regard to this project (KUSP) and the contract you signed on behalf of the county government and the Ministry of Transport,” the invitation letter from EACC showed.

KUSP, a five-year Ksh32 billion kitty from World Bank, aims to support the establishment and strengthen urban institutions and systems to deliver improved infrastructure and services in participating municipalities in 45 counties in Kenya, excluding Nairobi and Mombasa.

In 2018, a company associated with Korane’s brother, Mohamed Bunow Korane, was paid at least Ksh48 million for a tender to put up a state lodge for the governor in Fafi.

It is not yet clear what happened to investigations that were launched then by the EACC, and the matter has never reached conclusion.

In 2019, Kahawa Tungu reported how the county lost at least Ksh40.4 million in the last 10 months ending December 2018 in ‘homecoming’ ceremonies.

