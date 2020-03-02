Former Sports CS Echesa Arrested At Karen Home

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa has been arrested, again.

The former minister has been apprehended over the fraudulent acquisition of a Toyota Land Cruiser. All the vehicles found in his compound have also been seized.

Earlier on in the day, DCI detectives raided his Karen home after pitching tent for over an hour. Echesa declined to let the officers into his home until his lawyer arrived.

The officers from the Economic Crimes Unit were forced to access his home by climbing through the wall.

Reports indicated that the officers were searching for crucial documents in the Sh39 billion military equipment deal allegedly inked at the Harambee Annex House office – DP William Ruto’s office.

It is also said that they were looking into tax evasion claims touching on vehicles linked to him.

Echesa and three others – Daniel Otieno, Clifford Okoth and Kennedy Oyoo – were arrested for defrauding two Polish businessmen in the arms tender deal.

They were later released on a Sh1 million cash bail, each after denying conspiracy to commit a felony, making a document without authority, obtaining money by false pretence, attempting to commit a felony and uttering a false document charges.

