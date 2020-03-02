Detectives Raid Echesa’s Karen Home, Probing Ownership Of His Vehicles

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Monday raided former Sports CS Rashid Echesa’s Karen home.

The detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit are said to have waited for at least an hour outside his gate.

The officers are apparently probing ownership of the ex minister’s motor vehicles and searching for crucial documents that will aid in the Sh39 billion arms deal scam.

In a clip doing rounds on social media, the detectives accessed his posh home by climbing over the wall.

Reports indicate that Echesa denied the police entry to his home and demanded to see a search warrant.

Echesa is the prime suspect in the multi-billion shilling fake arms deal that involved two Polish businessmen and three others.

The deal was apparently brokered at the Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex House office.

The DP’s office has since distanced itself from the saga. He asked Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to investigate parties involved and bar the foreigners from leaving the country until the investigations are completed.

An officer attached to the Annex office Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was a week later found dead at his Imara Daima home.

Kenei was on duty on the day Echesa and company visited the Annex office. He is said to have ushered them in and briefly chatted with the former minister.

An autopsy showed that he died of a “single-contact gunshot that entered the body through the chin and exited on the forehead.”

