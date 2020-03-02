in NEWS

Appointments Cancelled At The US Embassy Over Power Outage

A power outage has caused the cancellation of appointments at the US Embassy

us embassy
US Embassy. [Courtesy]

Services will be derailed at the US Embassy throughout the day over a power outage.

In a tweet, the embassy apologized to those affected noting that their appointments will be rescheduled to a later date.

“Due to a power outage, all appointments with the consular section at U.S. Embassy Nairobi on March 2, 2020 are cancelled. The Embassy will contact applicants to reschedule canceled appointments. We sincerely regret the inconvenience,” the tweet read.

Last month, Kenya Power rolled out a countrywide campaign to curb illegal connections and theft of electricity.

“Today’s operation is meant to address these vices and mark a new dawn into how we will conduct our business moving forward. Our main focus is to ensure all power connections to our customers are safe and that the power is provided as required by law,” said Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Bernard Ngugi.

“We will do this through the identification of the sources of illegal connections, discontinue these supplies and thereafter install lawful supplies that the customers can enjoy. We will intensify these crackdowns not just in Nairobi but the rest of the country with the subsequent rollout of the campaign in all our regions,” he added.

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

