8 Kenyan MPs Stranded in Mogadishu after Secret Meeting with Somalia’s Intelligence Services

At least eight Kenyan Members of Parliament are stuck in Mogadishu after secretly chartering a plane and flying to the Somalia city without the authorisation of the Kenyan parliament or security services.

According to sources within Kenya’s security services, the 8 MPs were called for a secret meeting with Somalia’s National Intelligence without the knowledge of Kenya’s security services.

The mission of the MPs was unknown but it is believed that they might be behind a plot to capture the Jubaland minister who fled to Kenya.

Some of the MPs known to have travelled to Somalia are;

Kullow Maalim – (EFP) Banissa

Ahmed Kolosh – (ODM) Wajir West

Ibrahim Abdi – (ODM) Lafey Constituency

Rashid Kassim – (WDM-K) Wajir East

Mohamed Hire – (KANU) Lagdera Constituency

Omar Maalim – (EFP) Mandera East

Maj. Rtd Bashir Abdulahi – (Jubilee) Mandera North

Adan Haji – (EFP) Mandera West

Meanwhile, sources have also indicated that there were some weird activities by Kenya’s security services in Wajir this morning. It is said that a delegation of Jubaland President was spotted in the town in the morning. Those in the know are keeping mum as there is no official information on what the President of Jubaland Ahmed Mohamed Islam came to do in Wajir.

Detectives and agents of Kenya’s intelligence services are waiting for the eight MPs as they might be facing treason charges knowing that Kenya’s relationship with Somalia is not so good.

Officers drawn from the serious crime unit and NIS are watching all airlines flying into the country with the hopes of arresting the MPs.

Sources at Wilson and JKIA have revealed that the airports are now being watched and agents will not let the MPs pass without questions.

