Wobbling Shujaa Miss Las Vegas 7s Main Cup Quarters

Kenya have failed to reach the Las Vegas 7s main cup quarterfinals after finishing last in Group B.

Shujaa lost two of their three outings to African rivals South Africa and Canada with their only win coming against Ireland.

The group campaign opened with a 31-5 loss to South Africa, but the Shujaa bounced back to beat Ireland 29-12 before losing again to Canada 24-0.

Despite the disappointing results, Kenya remained one of the best supported sides in the tournament.

