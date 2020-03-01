Prison Warder Arrested For Allegedly Killing Girlfriend He Met On Facebook

Malindi GK prison warder has been arrested in Ruaka, Kiambu County for allegedly killing his girlfriend whom he met on Facebook.

Tairus Mwangi is said to have brutally murdered Purity Karwirwa on Wednesday, February 26, in Ruaka. The suspect is reported to have bludgeoned Purity Karwirwa multiple times in the head, nose and back using a hammer.

According to an autopsy report, her hands also bore defensive injuries indicative a struggle before death.

The relationship of the two started on Facebook and went on for one and half a year, riddled with conflicts and regular fights.

According to the deceased brother Erick Kimathi, she earned a living from online writing, and whenever the two visited each other, there would be fights especially Mwangi being the aggressor.

“Their relationship was full of physical abuse, with the suspect often being the aggressor,” said Kimathi.

Karwirwa’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor by the suspect’s sister, who arrived at her house on Wednesday evening.

She reported the same at Karuri Police Station, prompting a hunt for the suspect.

Tairus was Thursday arrested at a bar in Nyamakima area and presented before court on a miscellaneous application.

He is expected to be charged with murder on the 13th of march when he will be presented before court again.

The body of the deceased has since been transported to Meru for burial.

