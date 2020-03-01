Kenyan Coach Michael Nam Appointed New South Sudan’s Altabara FC Coach

A Kenyan coach, Michael Nam, has been appointed as the new coach of South Sudan Premier League champions Altabara FC.

Michael Nam landed the job last week and was already down to work, winning against Al Ahly SC of Juba to move second on the job.

Altabara is home to Kenyan goalkeeper Lucas Indeche.

Before the appointment, Nam was nurturing talent at his Naivasha based football academy.

The former Sher Karuturi coach briefly coached Ugandan Premier League log leaders Vipers SC last year before leaving to pursue his pro coaching badge in Europe.

Nam’s qualifications

1) International Diploma from Semmelweis University of Sports ( Hungary)

2) The FA certificate Level 2 ( UK)

3) Uefa B Diploma ( Rep.Of Ireland )

Both Caf C & B licence

He’s currently pursuing Pro level Coaching badge and SMWW course with UK institute Sports management.

