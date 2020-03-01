Comedian Fred Omondi Claims Raila Owes Him Ksh300,000 Campaign Money, Sifuna Responds

Local comedian Fred Omondi has gone on a social media rant accusing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of failing to pay him Ksh300,000, a debt he claims dates back to 2013, a period Raila was running for presidency on a Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) ticket.

In a lengthy Instagram post seen by this writer, Omondi claims that Raila and his team had promised to pay him the money after he accepted to be one of the masters of ceremony in the ODM leader’s political campaign at Nyayo stadium.

He says he performed the role alongside Dagoretti MP John Kiarie and Comedian Maurice Ochieng alias Mdomo Baggy.

He was never paid his dues.

The funnyman says efforts to reach the African Union special envoy have not been successful as the men close to him apparently keep him away.

Omondi, who made his debut on Churchill show, says the only evidence he has that he performed at Nyayo is clips of the function.

“Hallo Baba. Am a Kenyan Artist. A Comedian, Mc, and Musician. This has nothing to do with Politics. Am just here for some small justice Baba, hope this finds you, because your people made sure I never reached you all these years whenever I demanded for what’s rightfully mine. @odingaraila Remember in 2013 when you ran for Presidency, your last rally was at Nyayo Stadium as H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta was at Uhuru Park, I was called upon to be part of ODM’s MCs that day alongside Dagoretti MP John Kiarie and Comedian Mdomo Baggy, @kiariejohn @__.mdomo.baggy__ who can confirm the same, and from the clips you can also tell I was there working, ” he wrote.

“The agreement was Ksh.300,000 which I never received a coin to date. This picture above was the last time I saw you while performing @luofestival that was hosted by @jalangoo On this day I tried talking to you about it but your security made sure it was just a handshake, so I decided kutoa aibu na Orengo.”

He hopes that through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a product of Raila handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, he’ll be paid, as the initiative is meant to see the youth “proper”.

“Its been seven years and the only proof I might have is the review of clips and my fellow MCs, because I was never paid and when I came to orange house I was told ‘Baba anapigania vitu kubwa, yangu ni ndogo’. All am asking as a youth and an artist, nilipwe for my hustle. 7years down the line na hata staki interest, I just need what’s mine and as you say at the BBI rallies in the BBI report, ‘The youth will be given equal and ample opportunity to prosper” Baba how can I prosper na deni za Tala na fuliza😂, I know this was never brought to your attention so I hope this reaches you directly'”, he added.

Omondi shared the post when the ODM leader was attending a BBI consultative function at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County.

Neither Raila or the ODM party has made an official comment on the matter.

But ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, dismissed the claims on his personal Twitter account saying he has never received an invoice from Omondi.

He added that if Omondi proved his case he’ll be paid.

“I have never seen such an invoice. Many of these characters just make noise but when you ask for documentation hawana. Which is why they choose social media instead. If this is a supported expense by ODM I will pay it. Akuje anione, ” said Sifuna.

I have never seen such an invoice. Many of these characters just make noise but when you ask for documentation hawana. Which is why they choose social media instead. If this is a supported expense by ODM I will pay it. Akuje anione. https://t.co/ruXjcuHOvR — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 29, 2020

