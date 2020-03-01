in SPORTS

Dream Come True! Christine Ongare Bags Olympics Qualification

She becomes the second Kenyan to book a ticket to Tokyo after Hit Squad skipper Nick Okoth

Christine Ongare. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Christine Ongare’s Olympics dream has come to pass!

The Kenyan boxer beat Ugandan Catherine Nanziri in the women’s flyweight division third playoff to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The African qualifiers are taking place in Dakar, Senegal.

She becomes the second Kenyan to book a ticket to Tokyo after Hit Squad skipper Nick Okoth, who qualified in the featherweight division.

Nick, however lost to Zambian Everisto Mulenga in the final.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

