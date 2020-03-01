Dream Come True! Christine Ongare Bags Olympics Qualification

Christine Ongare’s Olympics dream has come to pass!

The Kenyan boxer beat Ugandan Catherine Nanziri in the women’s flyweight division third playoff to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She has done it! Dream come true for Christine Ongare 🇰🇪 as she seals #TokyoOlympics slot after a Box-Off win over Ugandan Catherine Nanziri in women's flyweight at Africa Boxing Olympic Qualification in Dakar. #RoadtoTokyo2020 #TeamKenya #HitSquad pic.twitter.com/wKiiM4M2T6 — National Olympic Committee – Kenya (@OlympicsKe) February 29, 2020

The African qualifiers are taking place in Dakar, Senegal.

She becomes the second Kenyan to book a ticket to Tokyo after Hit Squad skipper Nick Okoth, who qualified in the featherweight division.

Read: ‘Hit Squad’ Captain Nick Okoth Qualifies For The Tokyo Olympics (Photos)

Nick, however lost to Zambian Everisto Mulenga in the final.

Hit Squad Captain Nick Okoth 🇰🇪 settles for silver at Africa Boxing Olympic Games Qualifiers after losing to Zambian Everisto Mulenga in the final of men's featherweight. Okoth has already qualified for Tokyo Olympics. #RoadtoTokyo2020 #HitSquad #TeamKenya2020 pic.twitter.com/oTDVROwfgD — National Olympic Committee – Kenya (@OlympicsKe) February 29, 2020

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu