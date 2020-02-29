Raphael Tuju Is Well, To Return From London On Wednesday – Murathe Says

Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju will return on Wednesday, ex party vice chairperson David Murathe announced.

He said this during a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally held in Meru county.

According to Murathe, Tuju has made a full recovery.

“Our Party’s Secretary-General Raphael Tuju is in London and he will be back on Wednesday next week. Tuju is already well now and is fully recovered from the injuries,” Murathe said.

The CS without portfolio was taken to London for specialized treatment on February 20 following an order from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tuju was involved in a tragic road accident along Nakuru-Nairobi highway on the morning of February 12.

He was on his way to the late former president Daniel Arap Moi’s burial in Nakuru.

On the material day, the former Rarieda MP was rushed to Kijabe Hospital after he complained of chest pains.

He would later be airlifted to Karen Hospital where he was recuperating until last week.

In an earlier statement, Jubilee Party Communications Director Albert Memusi noted that Tuju was in full control of his limbs.

Memusi also took over Tuju’s roles assisted by other directors.

