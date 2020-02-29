Suspended Kenya Airways Employee Gire Ali Claims Life In Danger

Suspended Kenya Airways (KQ) employee Gire Ali is afraid for his life, a local daily reports.

Ali was relieved of his duties for his involvement in sharing a video clip showing a China Southern Airlines plane land at JKIA on Wednesday morning.

On board were 239 passengers from Guangzhou China, where thousands have died of COVID-19 virus.

The national carrier accused Gire of going against company policy and exposing poor management of passengers coming from the Coronavirus infested nation.

“It has been determined that you be suspended from duty with effect from 27th February 2020 in accordance with provision of clause 16.5 of the Company HR Policy,” a letter signed by chief human resources officer Evelyne Munyoki read in part.

KQ’s actions angered netizens who thought his actions were heroic.

Meanwhile, the whistleblower is living in fear after he apparently received word that he might be getting followed.

“They have been calling and I’m yet to go and meet the team because someone warned me that my life might be in danger and that they were watching me. I handed over my work identification documents through the fence and left. I fear about what could happen to me,” Gire is quoted by the Nation.

He also intimated that the employees had earlier on in the month asked for protective gear but never heard from management.

“We’re required to maintain security presence on this flight as long as it is on the ground. Our staff are badly exposed since we do not have protective gear while discharging our duties. We kindly request that similar masks be provided to our staff working on this flight,” a letter dated February 2 read in part.

So far, China Southern Airlines has suspended flights to Kenya.

A high court also ordered that the 239 passengers be quarantined at a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) facility.

In Africa, three coronavirus cases have been confirmed. They are in Nigeria, Algeria and Egypt.

