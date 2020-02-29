Sonko Impeachment To Be Called Off After MCAs Hold Meeting With Uhuru

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in Nairobi have been directed to call off the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after visiting President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

The impeachment was to be debated next week after it was tabled on Thursday by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok.

According to the Star, a meeting was held today, Saturday, February 29, at State House where the MCAs were asked to divert issues that would be of hindrance to service delivery.

Roysambu MCA Peter Warutere affirmed that the meeting took place and was intended for all 122 MCAs, adding that the impeachment motion was as good as dead.

“Our party leader, the President, has told us not to proceed with the impeachment motion. It is as good as dead now,” said Warutere.

Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok, however, was not present in the meeting as it is said that he was attending a burial in Kisumu.

Also, David Mberia, the Minority Leader was not in attendance as he was attending the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Meru.

According to warutere who was not in support of the impeachment motion, the mover of the motion is expected to withdraw it before Tuesday, failure of which it will automatically be discussed.

Other leaders who attended the meeting included County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, Kenneth Lusaka, speaker of the National Assembly and evolution Cabinet Secretary Eugine Wamalwa.

