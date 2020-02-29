in NEWS

Murkomen Steals The Show At BBI Meru, Asks Leaders To Stop Lying To Kenyans

Murkomen asked leaders present to stop lying to Kenyans

Elgeyo Marakwet senator and leader of majority in the senate Kipchumba Murkomen stole the show at the BBI Meru chapter.

Murkomen was asked to address the crowd by Meru senator Mithika Linturi.

The legislator started by thanking politicians and leaders present for not insulting Deputy President William Ruto as is the norm at BBI rallies.

He also castigated those supporting the BBI for lying to the common Kenyan.

According to Murkomen, problems facing the common people will not be resolved by the document that was launched in November 2019.

He further noted that money has been allocated to solve issues affecting Kenyans.

“Viongozi walichaguliwa kusulihisha shida za Wakenya, tuache uongo ya kuambia raia ya kuwa tutashughulikia shida hizo kupitia,” he said.

Amid cheers, the lawmaker who is a close ally of the DP, reminded those present that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not fraudulently voted in in the last general election.

Before the Match 9, 2018 Handshake, opposition leader Raila Odinga referred to Kenyatta as a “kifaranga cha kompyuta” meaning he had been rigged in.

After addressing the crowd, Murkomen and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria exited the meeting.

They were followed out by a group of people as EALA MP Mpuru Aburi condemned them for disrespecting the BBI.

