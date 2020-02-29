in NEWS

Murkomen Explains Why He Left In The Middle Of BBI Rally In Meru

Murkomen left the BBI rally in the company of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen was the man of the hour at Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Meru chapter.

The majority leader in the senate left as if in a huff alongside Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

The duo was followed out by a group of people, angering PRO-BBI leaders present.

But according to Murkomen, he left so as to hitch a ride with Kuria who had other engagements elsewhere.

He also explained that parental duties beckoned hence his departure.

“It isn’t true that I stormed out of the Kinoru BBI meeting.Moses Kuria who gave me lift was leaving for another engagement.I had no choice but to follow.I also had parental duties in my children’s school.I apologize that wanachi followed us out of the stadium.We intended Not ✌️,” he tweeted.

He (Murkomen) castigated leaders for lying to Kenyans about the BBI resolving their issues.

The lawyer also urged politicians to respect the Deputy President William Ruto even as they demand respect for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He and Kuria had in the beginning lacked seats in the VIP podium. The former would later get a seat in the front row.

Meru senator Mithika Linturi had also missed a seat in the podium.

Mt Kenya leaders submitted that the executive be expanded to include a Prime Minister and two deputies.

BBI will next week be held in Nakuru and later in Nairobi County.

