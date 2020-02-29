BBI Meru Attendees Irate After Receiving A “Meager” Sh500 Pay

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting will today be held at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County.

The forum is supposed to address issues of the Central Kenya people. The attendees will come from 11 Mt Kenya counties.

In a clip doing rounds on the interwebs shows youths from Nyandarua county threatening to go back home after they were offered a meager Sh500.

Meru Mobilization…. Sentiments from inside the buses ferrying people GENERAL TRANSLATION " How can we be paid Shs. 500 to attend BBI. Turn the bus and take us back. Governor Kimemia hates the people of Nyandarua…." Very well…. pic.twitter.com/2zgjet7VQB — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) February 29, 2020

Some said that Governor Francis Kimemia had promised them more money.

Those privy to the details say that the attendees had been promised between Sh3,000 and 5,000.

Also complaining were Tharaka Nithi residents who were apparently going to take home some Sh10,000 for attending the meeting.

From the Shs. 10k per person, how did it become 500 bob per person? Watu wapewe haki yao pic.twitter.com/kTwRshH5xK — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) February 29, 2020

Three governors; Martin Wambora, Kiraitu Murungi and Muthomi Njuki averred that there are plans to disrupt the highly publicized meeting.

“We’re aware that there plans to hire hundreds of bodaboda riders in Tharaka-Nithi, Laikipia and Isiolo counties to storm the Saturday rally. The perpetrators should know that we are prepared to counter them,” Njuki said.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been implicated in the hiring of goons to cause chaos at the meeting that will be attended by Raila Odinga, among other leaders.

It has been said that Kuria on Friday night gave some 200 youths an unspecified amount of money and t-shirts.

This was allegedly at Kambakia.

Waiguru and other pro-BBI proponents should not be hindered by Ruto surrogates like Moses Kuria theatrics! #BBIInMeru will be very peaceful. *As received* pic.twitter.com/9zqmUI1r4j — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) February 29, 2020

Those supporting the initiative are making their way into the stadium.

