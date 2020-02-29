in NEWS

BBI Meru Attendees Irate After Receiving A “Meager” Sh500 Pay

BBI rally is this weekend being held in Meru county

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting will today be held at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County.

The forum is supposed to address issues of the Central Kenya people. The attendees will come from 11 Mt Kenya counties.

In a clip doing rounds on the interwebs shows youths from Nyandarua county threatening to go back home after they were offered a meager Sh500.

Some said that Governor Francis Kimemia had promised them more money.

Those privy to the details say that the attendees had been promised between Sh3,000 and 5,000.

Also complaining were Tharaka Nithi residents who were apparently going to take home some Sh10,000 for attending the meeting.

Three governors; Martin Wambora, Kiraitu Murungi and Muthomi Njuki averred that there are plans to disrupt the highly publicized meeting.

“We’re aware that there plans to hire hundreds of bodaboda riders in Tharaka-Nithi, Laikipia and Isiolo counties to storm the Saturday rally. The perpetrators should know that we are prepared to counter them,” Njuki said.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been implicated in the hiring of goons to cause chaos at the meeting that will be attended by Raila Odinga, among other leaders.

It has been said that Kuria on Friday night gave some 200 youths an unspecified amount of money and t-shirts.

This was allegedly at Kambakia.

Those supporting the initiative are making their way into the stadium.

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

