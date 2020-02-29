BBI In Meru: Murkomen, Moses Kuria Miss Seats Again

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has started on high note as Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria once again missed seats.

The two arrived at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County but were forced to stand at the back as there were no more seats left on the main dias.

Apparently, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi also missed a seat and was captured standing behind the podium.

This is not the first time as the two have been caught up in the BBI fracas, with the one that was held in Kitui on February 1, turning chaotic as they missed seats on the main dias.

Read: BBI Meru Attendees Irate After Receiving A “Meager” Sh500 Pay

Moses Kuria had it rough as he was almost kicked out of the Kitui meeting after they were said to have engaged in a scuffle with the event organizers.

The scuffle distracted Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s speech but it was later controlled.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu tried to restore calm, but it was taken to the back of the dias went on for quite a while.

What followed later was a social media war,with leaders picking sides and criticized the violence witnessed against Kuria.

While Kuria remained standing, Murkomen was seated on the front row.

He was also given a chance to address the crowd.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu