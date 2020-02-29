Abducted Chinese National Rescued, 4 Including AP Officer Gunned Down

A Chinese national who was abducted by unknown people at China Centre, along Ngong Road on Thursday has been rescued by the Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Following the kidnap, the matter had been reported to the DCI by the Chairman of Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce, William Zituo and investigations were started.

Taking to Twitter, the DCI affirmed the incident adding that the Chinese National rescued was safe and in good hands.

“Today, DCI Detectives rescued a Chinese national who was on Thursday this week Abducted from his shop by a gang purporting to be DCI Officers, & the said criminals who wouldn’t heed to a surrender order fatally injured. Forensic intelligence led the investigating team,” reads the tweet.

For instance, on Friday, February 28, DCI detectives are reported stormed the China Centre and arrested a shop owner, Gao Yuan Hong, who was said to have been linked to the kidnap.

Additionally, according to Citizen, a vehicle linked him to the kidnap with ideally several phone calls that were reported to have been used to call the brother to the kidnapped Chinese demanding a ransom of Sh100M.

The raid that led to the rescue is reported to have been aided by National Intelligence where detectives from Kilimani Police Station stormed the Sun Track Estate house number 2199 in Dagoreti, Nairobi, and found the Chinese under custody in a group of armed men.

Reports indicated that a shoot-out ensued and the four abductors were fatally shot dead with items recovered including a revolver of registration KP bdf6260 loaded with 3 rounds of ammunition and six rounds of ammunition wrapped with a white toilet paper in the pocket of one of the suspects.

A Nissan Tiida of registration KCW 731 L and a police pocket phone believed to have been used by the suspects was also recovered.

