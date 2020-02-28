Safaricom to Resell Amazon Web Services in the East Africa Region

Safaricom has revealed that it has signed an agreement with giant online retail services provider, Amazon, to resell it’s cloud services – Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The deal will see Safaricom push its cloud offerings as well as stir internal IT transformation, lower costs and provide the telco with a blueprint and skilled resources to assist customers with their journey to the cloud.

In addition, Safaricom will be able to offer AWS services to clients in the East African region.

Safaricom has also revealed the attainment of Advanced Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), becoming one of the first APN members in East Africa. The APN is the global partner program for technology and consulting businesses who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers.

During the ceremony, AWS also announced that it plans to open an office locally to serve the region as it currently has an office in South Africa. The cloud services provider has already activated an edge node at the East Africa Data Centre.

The APN helps companies build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support. This achievement recognizes the skills, knowledge and experience in AWS cloud services that the Safaricom PLC team has gained.

Safaricom’s announcement to work with AWS has been met with interest by customers, with enterprises, startups, and government agencies expressing a desire to use the partnership to build their cloud strategy.

