Mashemeji Derby Doubtful Due To Stadium Unavailability

Mashemeji Derby pitting arch-rivals AFC Leopards against Gor Mahia next weekend is doubtful over the unavailability of the Kasarani Stadium.

The high-risk fixture can only be played at the 60k capacity Kasarani or Nyayo stadiums.

But Leopards are banned from using Kasarani over hooliganism, while Nyayo is yet to be reopened after over two years of renovation.

Sports Kenya has declined to grant Ingwe, who are the home team, the right to use Kasarani because they failed to pay Kshs 2million fine after their fans vandalized seats when they last played and lost to Gor Mahia 4-1 last year November.

“AFC Leopards are not allowed to host any of their matches at Kasarani, whether it is a derby or not, because last time they destroyed stadium facilities and have refused to pay. Let them look for another venue or they give away the match to Gor Mahia,” Sports Kenya boss Fred Muteti told the Daily Nation.

“Their acts of hooliganism cannot be tolerated anymore and we won’t relent in ensuring their fans are disciplined. We managed to change the behavior of Gor Mahia fans and the same has to apply to them because our sporting facilities have to be protected,” he added.

Meanwhile, Leopards General Secretary Maurice Chichi is adamant the game will go on.

“We are assuring our fans the derby will be played but I can’t tell where. We are still in talks with the ministry,” Chichi said.

