KQ Staff Who Shared Video Of Chinese Flight Landing At JKIA Suspended

Kenya Airways (KQ) has suspended its staffer who shared the video capturing 239 Chinese nationals landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Through a suspension letter circulated on social media, the airport’s Chief Human Resource Evelyne Munyoki, suspended the staff with immediate effect adding that he would be required to present himself to the investigations team to shed more light into the matter.

“Following a report of video of China Southern flights arrival at JKIA and circulation of the video clip widely on social media and your alleged involvement in the matter, it has been decided that you be suspended from duty with effect from Feb 27,” it reads.

The letter adds, “This is to pave way for further investigations into the matter. During the period of suspension, you will be required to avail yourself to the investigating team,” Munyoki said.

This follows an uproar by netizens after the China Southern Airlines flight landed in Kenya from Guangzhou with 239 Chinese nationals on board.

In the video circulated online, there were no precautionary measures that were taken by the Government at the JKIA amidst the Coronavirus scare that has so far claimed thousands of lives.

Rather, they were advised to self-quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days.

The Chinese Embassy through a notice indicated that the passengers had been screened and precautions were taken before they boarded the flight and ideally confirmed that their flights had been resumed to Nairobi once a week.

“The Airlines has notified the Ministry of Health in advance, and all passengers on board have been screened and cleared. The Embassy has also sent officials to the airport for assistance, and before the arrival of the flight, the Embassy has reminded all Chinese companies and diaspora groups in Kenya again of the 14-day self-quarantine requirements,” read the notice.

The Members of Parliament summoned the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo to shed more light on the actions by the state and the fate of Kenyans who were stuck in Wuhan-China,the epicenter of Coronavirus.

Appearing before the Departmental Committee for Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, the CS was tasked with explaining the steps being taken by the government to evacuate its citizens.

However, they were baffled by her responses as she did not give a clear account of whether the Kenyans would be evacuated or not.

“Our focus is on the students locked down there…we have to deal with them in a more delicate and sensitive way given that they are in the epicenter. We have to give them special attention, monitor their well being constantly,” she said.

In regards to the flight that landed with 239 Chinese nationals, Omamo defended the move indicating that necessary measures had been taken.

