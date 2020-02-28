Kenya Airways Confirms Allan Kivaluka As CEO

Kenya Airways has confirmed Allan Kivaluka as the managing director and CEO, after serving as an acting CEO for two months.

The appointment will take effect on April 1, 2020.

“It is particularly gratifying to me that the Board agreed to support the appointment of Allan to the full role of substantive CEO. During his short time as acting CEO of KQ, Allan has thrown all his energy into this role, whilst still maintaining his position of CEO of Jambojet,” KQ Chairman Michael Joseph said.

Kilavuka was the CEO of Kenya Airways’ subsidiary, Jambojet.

Kilavuka will join the Boards of all subsidiary companies and will remain on the Board of Jambojet initially as CEO until March 31, 2020, and thereafter as a representative of Kenya Airways.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi and a Postgraduate Certificate in Psychology from the University of Liverpool.

He has trained at General Electric’s world-class Crotonville Leadership Institute in New York, USA in Executive Leadership, Advanced Management and Financial Management.

Kivaluka replaces Sebastian Mikosz, who resigned from the cash strapped company in December.

