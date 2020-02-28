Fly 540 Plane Crash-Lands in Lodwar after Engine Failure

A Fly 540 plane carrying Tullow Oil employees made an emergency landing in Kapese this morning after it developed mechanical problems mid-air.

Reports of crash landing involving Fly 540 plane in Kapese, Lodwar due to engine failure. No reports of casualties so far. pic.twitter.com/nMjlxisszp — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) February 28, 2020

According to sources, the plane with KCAA registration 5Y-CGH crash-landed at the Kapese Airstrip after one of the engines failed. It was chartered to fly the Tullow Oil employees from Kapese Airstrip in Lodwar to Nairobi.

The airline confirmed this in a statement they have just issued.

Fly 540 and Fly SAX are currently experiencing poor cash flows which is hampering maintenance and the payments to employees.

From inside the Fly 540 plane pic.twitter.com/TGTTTfJXWi — The Alai (@RobertAlai) February 28, 2020

The maintenance and insurance of some planes have been wanting and causing a serious risk to aviation in the country, according to insiders.

Pictures have emerged of the plane’s hydraulic fluids leaking while the pilots watch helplessly.

