in BUSINESS

Fly 540 Plane Crash-Lands in Lodwar after Engine Failure

119 Views

[IMAGE/ COURTESY]

A Fly 540 plane carrying Tullow Oil employees made an emergency landing in Kapese this morning after it developed mechanical problems mid-air.

According to sources, the plane with KCAA registration 5Y-CGH crash-landed at the Kapese Airstrip after one of the engines failed. It was chartered to fly the Tullow Oil employees from Kapese Airstrip in Lodwar to Nairobi.

The airline confirmed this in a statement they have just issued.

Fly 540 and Fly SAX are currently experiencing poor cash flows which is hampering maintenance and the payments to employees.

The maintenance and insurance of some planes have been wanting and causing a serious risk to aviation in the country, according to insiders.

Pictures have emerged of the plane’s hydraulic fluids leaking while the pilots watch helplessly.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

KQ Staff Who Shared Video Of Chinese Flight Landing At JKIA Suspended

Safaricom to Resell Amazon Web Services in the East Africa Region