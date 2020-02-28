239 Passengers Who Arrived On Wednesday Aboard Chinese Flight To Be Quarantined At KDF Facility

All the 239 passengers who arrived in Kenya aboard a China Southern flight should be quarantined at a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) facility, the High Court has ordered.

The Court further tasked KDF to trace the passengers, make sure they are re-examined and then quarantine them either at the KDF facility or another specially guarded unit.

Justice James Makau said the order applies to “all the 239 passengers that they let into the country aboard a Chinese flight CZ 6043 which landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on February 26, 2020 at 7:29am”.

This was after two doctors moved to court seeking to have the Government blocked from allowing entry of any passengers from China or any other World Health Organisation (WHO)-designated hotspot.

The two medics, Dr Joseph Mithika Mwenda Mzalendo and Dr Thiakunu Cyprian Mwirabua, argued that passengers traveling to Kenya either by sea, air or land and are from affected countries are a health risk.

