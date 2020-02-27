Terrorists Planning An Attack In A Nairobi Hotel – US

The US government has warned that terrorists could be planning an attack in a major tourist hotel in Nairobi yet to be identified.

According to information from the US embassy in Nairobi, the hotel is believed to be popular with tourists and business travelers.

“Exercise increased vigilance when visiting or staying at hotels in the Nairobi area. If staying at a hotel, be aware of the hotel’s evacuation plan. Plan ahead of time how you would exit the hotel in case of an emergency,” said US in a statement.

The Trump administration has also advised those within Nairobi to review their personal security plans and be aware of their surroundings.

Read: 38 Somali Nationals Arrested Learning English, Kiswahili For Alleged Terror Purposes In Two Eastleigh Colleges

According to the Embassy’s spokesperson, the United States and Kenya work closely to share information and monitor the security environment in the country.

“The U.S. Department of State provides travel information globally, including on security issues, to U.S. citizens for their information and preparedness. – We have no greater responsibility than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” a statement from the Embassy read.

Kenya’s Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai has however assured Kenyans all was well and they should go on with their normal day to day activities without any fear.

“Even as we take steps to improve security across the country, there are still a few criminal elements who may wish to cause harm to the public. We have enhanced police deployment in our cities, towns and particularly in those parts of the country where criminal elements have occasionally instigated criminal activities,” Mutyambai said.

He said police have enhanced border surveillance to ensure that criminal elements are cut from entering the country.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu