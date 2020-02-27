Sonko Defends Decision To Hand Over County Functions

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko reckons that the handing over of some of the county functions to the National government was the best decision for the county.

In a statement issued in the wee hours of Thursday morning, Sonko said the deal signed on Tuesday in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka will help reposition the capital city as East Africa’s economic hub.

“We believe our bold decision to collaborate with the national government through the transfer of some of our functions will create a positive governance precedence that will help strengthen devolution,” Sonko said.

Read:

He further noted that his government went on a fact finding mission before inking the historic agreement.

“My government set out on a fact-finding mission that saw us benchmark and take lessons from other jurisdictions across the world including Washington DC in the US and Abuja in Nigeria. From these case studies, we established that cities and metropolis the size of Nairobi are best served jointly by devolved units and central governments,” he added.

The embattled county boss who is also facing graft charges also said that his government will continue to serve Nairobians and concentrate on the functions that are still under his control.

Read Also:

“As the County Government of Nairobi, we remain committed to continue serving the people of our great county by focusing more keenly on the functions and service areas that are not covered in our agreement with the national government,” he continued.

“As part of this renewed agenda and purpose, my Government will ensure that Nairobi regains its famed status as the “Green City in the Sun” among other targets that we have set for ourselves.”

According to deed of transfer signed between the two levels of government, Sonko acknowledged internal constraints and squabbles that had rendered it ineffective in the discharge of his duties.

The National Government will take over functions of the County Health services, County Transport services, County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services and County Government Planning and Development.

The deed of transfer shall be effective within three weeks from yesterday (February 25) and shall remain in force for a period of two years.

Sonko is still facing an impeachment motion.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu