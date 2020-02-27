Senate Investigation on Nairobi County Functions Takeover By National Gov’t Suspended

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has suspended a planned investigation of the Nairobi County functions transfer to the National Government.

A directive to investigate the matter had been issued by deputy speaker Kithure Kindiki to two house committees, but the mover of the motion Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen sought an adjournment motion to discuss the matter.

“This matter remains suspended until Tuesday 2.30pm when I will give a comprehensive ruling,” he said.

Kindiki’s directive was quashed after Minority Leader James Orengo termed it unprocedural and went against the standing orders since it was an adjournment motion, which does not need resolutions.

“Mr.Speaker, I wish to urgent you to review this decision. The decision he (Kindiki) made was unprocedural. I have been very surprised that a matter on a motion of adjournment will only be referred to any committee. It is crucial that we stick to procedures,” said Orengo.

Nairobi Governor early this week signed a deed to transfer some county functions to the national government.

The National Government therefore, will take over County Health services, County Transport services, County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services and County Government Planning and Development.

In a statement last night, Sonko said the deal signed on Tuesday in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka will help reposition the capital city as East Africa’s economic hub.

He further noted that his government went on a fact finding mission before inking the historic agreement.

“My government set out on a fact-finding mission that saw us benchmark and take lessons from other jurisdictions across the world including Washington DC in the US and Abuja in Nigeria. From these case studies, we established that cities and metropolis the size of Nairobi are best served jointly by devolved units and central governments,” he added.

According to deed of transfer signed between the two levels of government, Sonko acknowledged internal constraints and squabbles that had rendered it ineffective in the discharge of his duties.

The deed of transfer shall be effective within three weeks from yesterday (February 25) and shall remain in force for a period of two years.

Sonko is still facing an impeachment motion.

