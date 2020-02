Modernised ‘Old’ Technology Wins Safaricom’s DigiFarm Global Mobile Award

Safaricom’s DigiFarm platform has won the Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets in this year’s Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO).

The platform provides smallholder farmers with convenient access to a variety of services, including discounted inputs, financing and advice on best farming practice through a 2G enabled mobile phone.

According to the judges, Digifarm was recognised for demonstrating very impressive collaboration between stakeholders, demonstrating how relatively simple and, by today’s standard, ‘old’ technology can be used to improve the lives of millions.

DigiFarm was created through a partnership with mobile solutions provider, Mezzanine, and offers an easy-to-use, text-based service to Kenya’s smallholder farmers.

Farmers register on the platform and record details about the size of their farms and the nature of their farming activities This information is then used to tailor support relevant to their specific farming activities. Once registered on the platform, farmers have access via mobile phone to a host of agricultural and financial services that the ecosystem offers.

Safaricom says that over one million farmers have subscribed to the platform with more than 300,000 of whom are 30-day active customers. DigiFarm has also opened 144 depots around the country to enable farmer’s access to quality inputs.

Safaricom has also partnered with iProcure to guarantee access to high quality inputs, FarmDrive to provide affordable credit and Arifu, content partner through whom farmers have access to relevant information.

Safaricom was also among four winners in the outstanding achievement category where the Telco was recognized for its outstanding contribution to the mobile industry.

In April 2018, DigiFarm emerged winner of the developing world technology category in Fast Company‘s 2018 World Changing Ideas Awards. It was also recognised as the most innovative service at the inaugural East Africa Com Awards and emerged top of the Shared Value Category in the Loeries Awards held in Durban, South Africa.

The platform was also recognised as best digital agricultural platform in the Digital Inclusions Awards.

